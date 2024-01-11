McClanahan (elbow) signed a two-year, $7.2 million contract with the Rays on Thursday to avoid arbitration, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

McClanahan underwent Tommy John surgery in August, making it unlikely he pitches at all in 2024. However, if the 26-year-old lefty is able to return this season, he would add an extra $120,000 to his 2025 salary for every start he makes.