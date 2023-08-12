McClanahan's (forearm) season is officially done, as he was transferred to the 60-day injured list Saturday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

McClanahan hit the injured list in early August with tightness in his left forearm, and it's since become clear that the injury is a serious one. Surgery is reportedly a possibility, and even if McClanahan can avoid it, he won't be back on a major-league mound until next year. The move creates space for Josh Fleming (elbow) to return from his own trip to the 60-day IL.