Rays manager Kevin Cash said Tuesday that McClanahan (forearm) will undergo Tommy John surgery, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

McClanahan had already been ruled out for the rest of 2023, but a Tommy John procedure will likely keep him out for all of 2024 as well. The 26-year-old southpaw landed on the injured list Aug. 3 and will undergo surgery sometime next week. He finishes 2023 with a 3.29 ERA and 1.18 WHIP alongside a 121:41 K:BB ratio through 115 innings.