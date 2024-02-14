The Rays placed McClanahan (elbow) on the 60-day injured list Wednesday, Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Sun reports.
Tampa Bay needed to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for the addition of Phil Maton. McClanahan will be sidelined until 2025 while recovering from Tommy John surgery.
