McClanahan was placed on the 15-day injured list Thursday with left forearm tightness, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

In a short statement to reporters, the Rays said only that they are "in the process of gathering further information and updates will be provided when available." This all sounds ominous after McClanahan was pulled from his start Wednesday against the Yankees due to forearm discomfort, shortly after he surrendered five earned runs on a double, two singles and two homers in the bottom of the third inning. Topkin reported previously that the 26-year-old ace is headed for "additional imaging" and "additional opinions" on his left arm.