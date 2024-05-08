Rays manager Kevin Cash said Friday that McClanahan (elbow) is "progressing well" and has ramped up his throwing off flat ground to 90 feet, MLB.com reports.

The left-hander is still in the early stages of his recovery from his second career Tommy John surgery, which he underwent Aug. 21, 2023. The Rays are preparing for McClanahan to miss the entire 2024 season, though a return in September hasn't been completed discounted if the rehab process goes smoothly for the 27-year-old southpaw.