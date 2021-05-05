McClanahan completed four scoreless innings against the Angels on Tuesday, allowing two hits and two walks while striking out five. He did not factor in the decision.

For the second straight start, the rookie dazzled but was not allowed to go deep enough to qualify for a win. As in his previous outing, McClanahan struck out five over four innings, and he did so Wednesday without allowing a run. The southpaw issued two walks but demonstrated solid control, throwing 44 of 63 pitches for strikes and tossing first-pitch strikes to 11 of 16 batters. He has allowed only two earned runs over his first eight big-league innings while registering a 10:2 K:BB. Those numbers make a compelling case for McClanahan to stay in the rotation, and he should grow as a fantasy asset as he increases hit pitch count. He's tentatively projected to start again this weekend at Oakland.