Rays manager Kevin Cash said Tuesday that Armstrong (neck) is expected to begin the season on the injured list, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. "It's highly unlikely he'll be ready to go [for Opening Day]," Cash said. "I don't think anything's been defined with what exactly is going on. But it doesn't appear that he's turning that corner in a positive way."

Armstrong has been sidelined all spring with a neck issue, and though he could theoretically have a chance at being ready to go for Opening Day if he accelerates his throwing program over the next three weeks, the reliever doesn't appear to have made enough tangible progress in his recovery from the injury up to this point in camp to put himself on track for the start of the regular season. Whenever he's back to 100 percent, Armstrong could be a factor in the middle innings or as a setup man after logging a 3.60 ERA and two saves across 43 appearances for Tampa Bay in 2022 after signing with the team last May.