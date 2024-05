Armstrong will serve as an opener for Friday's game against the Royals, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The right-hander will be first into the game before handing things off to Tyler Alexander, who is slated to handle the bulk of the innings. It will be the fourth opener assignment this season for Armstrong, who has allowed four runs (three earned) with an 8:2 K:BB over four innings in the first three outings.