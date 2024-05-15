Share Video

Link copied!

Walls (hip) reported to the Rays' spring training facility in Port Charlotte, Fla. earlier this week and will go through workouts for the next 10-to-14 days before beginning a rehab assignment, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

According to Topkin, Walls will be going through a modified version of his own spring training while he builds up stamina and stacks up at-bats as he works his way back from the surgery he required last October to address a labral tear in his right hip. The Rays opted to shut Walls down in late April for two weeks after he experienced renewed inflammation in his hip, and the 27-year-old seemingly responded well to the extra time off. Since he's been on the injured list all season, Walls will presumably in store for an extended minor-league rehab assignment, making it unlikely that he's activated before the end of May. Whenever he's ready to go, Walls could threaten Jose Caballero for everyday duties at shortstop.

More News