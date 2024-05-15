Walls (hip) reported to the Rays' spring training facility in Port Charlotte, Fla. earlier this week and will go through workouts for the next 10-to-14 days before beginning a rehab assignment, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

According to Topkin, Walls will be going through a modified version of his own spring training while he builds up stamina and stacks up at-bats as he works his way back from the surgery he required last October to address a labral tear in his right hip. The Rays opted to shut Walls down in late April for two weeks after he experienced renewed inflammation in his hip, and the 27-year-old seemingly responded well to the extra time off. Since he's been on the injured list all season, Walls will presumably in store for an extended minor-league rehab assignment, making it unlikely that he's activated before the end of May. Whenever he's ready to go, Walls could threaten Jose Caballero for everyday duties at shortstop.