Walls (hip) was assigned to the Florida Complex League Rays on Tuesday to begin a rehab assignment.

Walls had to be shut down for a while after developing inflammation in his surgically repaired right hip, but he's progressed to the point that he's ready to try things out in a game setting. The infielder will eventually move up to a higher affiliate but figures to be looking at a lengthy rehab assignment since he'll basically be going through spring training. Walls is probably looking at a utility infielder role with the Rays when he returns.