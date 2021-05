Walls will be called up from Triple-A Durham on Saturday after the Rays traded Willy Adames to the Brewers, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

The 24-year-old should slot in as Tampa Bay's starting shortstop following the departure of Adames on Friday. Walls was off to a strong start at Triple-A this season with a .327/.468/.490 slash line in 14 games, but he may not have much of a window to secure the starting role with top prospect Wander Franco still waiting for his opportunity.