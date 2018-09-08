Rays' Tommy Pham: Goes deep in return

Pham (groin) went 1-for-3 with a home run and a walk Friday in the Rays' 14-2 triumph over the Orioles.

The groin injury cost Pham only one game and didn't appear to hinder him in his return to the lineup. Since being traded to the Rays on July 31, Pham has battled three different injuries -- he also dealt with a fractured foot and dislocated ring finger -- but he has been exceptionally productive amid the absences. Through his first 18 games with Tampa Bay, Pham has slashed .309/.405/.544 with three homers, 14 runs and 11 RBI.