Pham agreed to a minor-league contract with Chicago on Monday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Rumors were swirling over the weekend that both sides were close to a deal, and Pham should now get a chance to provide a boost for a White Sox team that has been scuffling to start the 2024 season. Per Rosenthal, Chicago has until April 25 to add Pham to the big-league roster, otherwise he can request his release. It's unclear whether the club will keep the 36-year-old in the minor leagues for a brief stint to get acclimated before promoting him.