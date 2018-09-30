Rays' Tommy Pham: No offseason surgery planned

Pham is not expected to require offseason surgery to address his groin and finger injuries, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Pham has been dealing with the injuries since late August and will apparently be able to go without surgery and just allow the injuries to heal on their own. The 30-year-old has continued to excel despite the injuries with a .352/.460/.681 slash line with 15 extra-base hits in September.