Gray, who singled, was hit by a pitch and scored in his two plate appearances during a Grapefruit League loss to the Red Sox on Friday, is 3-for-4 with a home run, four RBI and two runs across three spring games.

The 24-year-old showed some nice pop at the High-A and Double-A levels in 2018 and 2019, respectively, racking up 91 extra-base hits (54 doubles, seven triples, 30 home runs) and driving in 133 runs over that span. Gray's batting averages at both stops -- .238 in the former and .225 in the latter -- have been lacking, but he's profiled well during spring training stops with the Rays the last three seasons, lacing four (two doubles, two home runs) of his five hits for extra bases in that sample. Gray is likely ticketed to start the season at Triple-A Durham, and the foundation he's establishing with his early spring work could serve as a launchpad to a successful 2021.