Glasnow (forearm) was shut down for two more weeks Monday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Glasnow suffered a setback in late June and was shut down for three weeks at that time. After a checkup and follow-up MRI, his return to throwing has been delayed further. He's been out since May 10, so he'll require a long time to build his arm strength back up, putting his availability to pitch at any point this season in doubt.