Glasnow (3-1) took the loss against Washington on Monday, allowing six runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out five batters over five innings.

Glasnow was absolutely dominant against Minnesota in his previous outing, striking out 14 batters over seven scoreless innings. He couldn't carry that momentum into Monday, as he took his first loss as a Dodger and gave up a season high six runs and eight hits. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said after the outing that Glasnow has been under the weather in recent days, per Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic, so that may have had something to do with his subpar results against the Nationals. Given that the hurler was still able to give Los Angeles 94 pitches over five frames, there seems to be very little chance that the illness will prevent Glasnow from taking his next turn in the rotation on schedule.