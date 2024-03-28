Glasnow (1-0) earned the win Thursday against St. Louis. He allowed one run on two hits and a walk over six innings while striking out five.

Paul Goldschmidt's solo home run in the fourth inning was the lone blemish on Glasnow's line Thursday and was one of just two hits allowed by the right-hander. Glasnow needed just 81 pitches to make it through six innings as he picked up his first win with the Dodgers after taking a no-decision in LA's opener in South Korea. The 30-year-old has allowed just two runs through 11 innings this season after going 10-7 with a 3.53 ERA and 162 strikeouts in 21 starts with Tampa Bay last year.