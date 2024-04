Glasnow was removed from his start Saturday against the Blue Jays due to cramping in his right hand, Kirsten Watson of Spectrum SportsNet LA reports.

Glasnow didn't appear to be in significant pain when he was removed during the seventh inning of Saturday's contest, so his removal was likely precautionary. The Dodgers will monitor his situation, but it doesn't seem like the 30-year-old righty is at risk of missing his next start.