Glasnow didn't factor into the decision in Game 4 of the NLDS against Atlanta on Wednesday. He allowed a run on one hit and five walks with five strikeouts across 4.2 innings.

The right-hander surrendered a run during the opening frame on a single, a stolen base and a wild pitch, but he was otherwise able to overcome his lack of control and keep Atlanta off the board. Glasnow threw just 44 of 78 pitches for strikes and allowed at least one batter to reach in each of the five frames he appeared. The 33-year-old should pick up another start in the NLCS, possibly in Game 4 again since Tarik Skubal, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Blake Snell likely locked into the Dodgers' top rotation spots.