Glasnow (4-1) took the loss against the Marlins on Saturday, allowing four runs on five hits and four walks with seven strikeouts over four innings.

Glasnow suffered a three-run second inning and labored overall, throwing just 52 of 91 pitches for strikes and departing after walking two straight batters to open the fifth. While the 33-year-old has registered an impressive 28 punchouts through 22 innings since returning from the injured list Aug. 25, he owns a 4.91 ERA during that stretch. He'll take a 3.50 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 77:21 K:BB across 61.2 frames this season into a home matchup with the Giants next weekend.