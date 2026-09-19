Glasnow (5-1) allowed two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out 10 over six innings to earn the win over the Giants on Friday.

Glasnow had given up eight runs over 10 innings in his first two starts of September, so this was a positive return to form. The right-hander also set a season high with the 10 strikeouts after racking up nine three times earlier in the campaign. He's at a 3.46 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 87:23 K:BB across 67.2 innings through 12 starts this season. Glasnow's last regular-season outing is projected to be a road rematch versus the Giants, assuming the Dodgers can cobble together enough arms to stay with a six-man rotation to close out the regular season.