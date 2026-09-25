Glasnow (5-2) allowed three runs on three hits and two walks while striking out 11 over 6.1 innings to take the loss versus the Padres on Thursday.

Glasnow gave up one run in the sixth inning and then left two runners on base in the seventh, both of whom scored after Justin Wrobleski took over on the mound. Despite the loss, it was another strong start for Glasnow, who has racked up double-digit strikeouts in his last two starts. He ends the regular season with a 3.53 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 98:25 K:BB across 74 innings over 13 starts. Glasnow will get a little extra rest before a potential start during the NLDS.