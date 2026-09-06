Glasnow allowed four runs on six hits and three walks while striking out eight over six-plus innings in a no-decision versus the Nationals on Saturday.

Glasnow wasn't able to keep the Nationals under control, but the Dodgers' offense picked him up in the late innings. Over three starts since he returned from back spasms, Glasnow has allowed eight runs with a 21:4 K:BB across 18 innings. He's at a 3.12 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 70:17 K:BB through 57.2 innings over 10 starts this season. The veteran right-hander is projected for a road start in Miami next weekend.