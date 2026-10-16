Glasnow didn't factor in the decision in Game 4 of the NLCS against the Brewers on Thursday, giving up four runs on three hits with six strikeouts and two walks over 4.1 innings.

The right-hander opened the contest in dominant fashion by retiring the first 10 batters he faced with six punchouts, but Milwaukee's bats came alive across the next two frames to quickly flip the script. After issuing five walks during his NLDS start in Atlanta, Glasnow again struggled with free passes Thursday, as the rally in both of those frames began with a walk. The 33-year-old surrendered five runs with an 11:7 K:BB across nine frames in his two playoff appearances. Glasnow was limited to 13 starts during the regular season due to a back issue, though he was effective when available with a 3.53 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 98:25 K:BB over 74 innings.