Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Sunday that Glasnow will start the team's home opener Thursday against St. Louis, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Glasnow started Los Angeles' first game of the season, allowing two runs over five innings in a no-decision against the Padres in South Korea on March 20. Due to the unique configuration of the regular-season schedule -- the Dodgers are now back in the United States playing exhibition games before Thursday's home opener -- Glasnow will be able to start twice in the team's first three regular-season contests. The right-handed hurler tossed 77 pitches in his initial start against San Diego, and he should be able to push that a bit higher Thursday versus the Cardinals.