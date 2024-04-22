Glasnow (4-1) got the win over the Mets on Sunday, scattering seven hits across eight scoreless innings while striking out 10.

Glasnow rebounded from his worst outing of the year with a dominant performance against the Mets. All seven hits he gave up were singles and he was able to last eight innings for just the third time in his career. He became the first pitcher this season to reach eight scoreless while racking up double-digit strikeouts and ended his day in style by punching out Tyrone Taylor with the bases loaded. Glasnow owns a 2.92 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 44:9 K:BB in 37 innings and projects for his next turn to be on the road against Toronto.