Glasnow (hand) is scheduled to start Saturday's game against Atlanta at Dodger Stadium, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.

Glasnow experienced hand cramps in his most recent start April 27, but he'll be ready to go on six days' rest in a series featuring two of the National League's top teams. The right-hander has gotten off to an excellent start to his tenure with the Dodgers, going 5-1 with a 2.72 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 53:12 K:BB across 43 innings through seven outings.