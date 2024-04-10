Glasnow (3-0) earned the win after he pitched seven innings, allowing three hits while striking out 14 batters in Tuesday's 6-3 victory over the Twins.

Glasnow was in full command Tuesday, matching his career-high 14 strikeouts while limiting Minnesota to just three baserunners. The left-hander has now registered three straight quality starts and after four outings, he owns a 2.25 ERA and 0.75 WHIP with 29 punchouts over 24 innings. Glasnow is tentatively set to be back on the mound Monday for a matchup with the Nationals at home.