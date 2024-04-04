Glasnow (2-0) earned the win over San Francisco on Wednesday, allowing three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out seven batters over six innings.

Glasnow worked up to a season-high 100 pitches in the outing, and his seven punchouts were also his high mark through three starts. The right-hander gave up just one run over his first five frames before the Giants got to him for a pair of scores in the sixth, but he was able to finish the inning to nab a quality start and was awarded the win after the Dodgers hung on to a narrow lead. Glasnow's strikeout numbers to begin the campaign have been a bit underwhelming -- he's fanned a modest 15 batters through 17 frames -- but he's otherwise been as-advertised to start his first season in Los Angeles, posting a 3.18 ERA and 0.88 WHIP thus far.