Glasnow allowed a run on one hit and two walks while striking out 10 over seven innings in a no-decision versus the Padres on Friday.

Glasnow was excellent, with the one hit against him being a Luis Campusano solo home run in the third inning. This was the fourth time this season Glasnow has struck out 10 or more batters, and it was also his fourth straight quality start. The right-hander trimmed his ERA to 2.53 with a 0.86 WHIP and a 73:15 K:BB over 57 innings across nine starts. Glasnow is dialed in, but his workload will be something to keep an eye on -- he's never pitched more than 120 innings in a season, often due to injuries. He's projected to make his next start in San Francisco.