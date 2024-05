The Rays signed Zuber to a minor-league contract Monday.

Zuber, 29, had been pitching with the independent league Long Island Ducks. He last appeared in the majors in 2021 with the Royals, collecting a 6.26 ERA and 25:17 K:BB across 27.1 frames. Zuber has a 31.4 percent strikeout rate during his time in the minors, so the Rays believe they might have something to work with. He's been assigned to Triple-A Durham.