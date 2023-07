The Diamondbacks released Zuber on July 3.

The 28-year-old right-hander has previously made 54 appearances in the majors with the Royals, but he hasn't surfaced in the big leagues since 2021 while struggling to return to form following a lengthy bout with right shoulder impingement syndrome. Before getting released, Zuber logged 20.2 innings at Triple-A Reno this season, pitching to a 5.23 ERA and 1.50 WHIP.