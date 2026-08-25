Zuber gave up a run on two hits in one-third of an inning during Monday's loss to the Red Sox.

Summoned from the bullpen with one on and nobody out in the ninth inning of a 2-2 tie after Pete Fairbanks (hand) had to exit the game, Zuber allowed the inherited runner to score on an Anthony Seigler triple before Nick Sogard added an RBI single. Fairbanks seems likely to head back to the IL due to a recurrence of a nerve issue in his pitching hand, but Zuber would likely be behind Josh Ekness, Michael Petersen and Calvin Faucher in the pecking order for save chances should that happen. On the season, Zuber's posted a 3.62 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 30:6 K:BB over 27.1 innings with two wins, six holds and one save in 31 appearances.