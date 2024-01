Zuber signed a minor-league contract with the Guardians on Wednesday that includes an invitation to spring training.

Zuber missed the 2022 season following right shoulder surgery before posting a 5.23 ERA and 18:10 K:BB over 20.2 frames at Triple-A Reno in the Diamondbacks organization in 2023. He held a 5.29 ERA and 55:37 K:BB in 49.1 innings for the Royals from 2020-21. Zuber figures to open the year at Triple-A Columbus.