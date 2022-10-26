site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Diamondbacks' Tyler Zuber: Claimed off waivers
Zuber (shoulder) was claimed off waivers by the Diamondbacks on Wednesday.
Zuber missed the entire 2022 campaign due to right shoulder impingement syndrome but resumed throwing off flat ground in recent weeks. He'll likely compete for a spot in Arizona's big-league bullpen if he's healthy in time for spring training in 2023.
