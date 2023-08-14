Franco won't travel with the Rays on the team plane ahead of their series in San Francisco, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

The Rays and MLB are investigating social media posts made about Franco over the weekend, and it appears as though the shortstop will at least be unavailable to begin the team's road trip to the West Coast. Manager Kevin Cash called Franco's absence from Sunday's lineup an off day, and the team declined to comment on Franco not traveling on the team plane. It's possible Franco is placed on the restricted list or administrative leave while the investigation proceeds.