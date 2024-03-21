Franco is expected to be moved off the 40-man roster by Opening Day and placed on either the restricted list or administrative leave, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Franco was released from a Dominican Republic jail in January after a judge decided Franco would face a lesser charge stemming from his alleged relationship with an underage girl. He is still facing the possibility of prison time. The Rays don't seem to have any intention of bringing him back to the team even if he avoids time behind bars.