Franco is facing a lesser charge after a judge in the Dominican Republic analyzed evidence that he had an alleged relationship with a 14-year-old girl and paid her mother for her consent, the Associated Press reports.

Franco had been accused of commercial and sexual exploitation and money laundering but now is accused of sexual and psychological abuse. While the new charge is considered a lesser offense, Franco would still face between 2-to-5 years in prison if found guilty. The 22-year-old has been conditionally released from jail but is required to return once a month to appear before authorities. Franco is not expected to be allowed back into the United States anytime soon and his future in Major League Baseball is very much in question.