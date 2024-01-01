Franco was arrested by authorities in the Dominican Republic on Monday, Enrique Rojas and Juan Arturo Recio of ESPN.com report.

The arrest is due to the fact that Franco failed to appear at a summons last week. Franco appeared voluntarily Monday with his new lawyers as he was questioned regarding allegedly having had a relationship with a minor. The 22-year-old will be presented before a judge within 48 hours of his arrest and in the meantime will remain in the custody of the Puerto Plata Prosecutor's Office. In addition to being investigated by police in the Dominican Republic, Franco is also being investigated by Major League Baseball.