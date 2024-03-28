Franco was placed on administrative leave Thursday by Major League Baseball under the Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The placement removes him from the Rays' 40-man roster and is effective through June 1. The stay could end sooner than that if there are any developments in Franco's investigation or could be extended if there are none. Because he is on administrative leave and not the restricted list, Franco will be paid his $2 million salary.
