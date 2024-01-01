Franco met with authorities in the Dominican Republic on Monday, Kristie Ackert of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

He no-showed after a summons last week, but evidently that was because Franco had fired his former lawyers and they were unable to present the summons to the shortstop. Franco has since hired new representation and they were present at Monday's meeting. The 22-year-old is being investigated by police in the Dominican Republic and Major League Baseball for alleged inappropriate relationships with minors.