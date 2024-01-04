Franco has been charged with commercial sexual exploitation and money laundering in the Dominican Republic, Juan Arturo Recio of ESPN Deportes reports.
Franco had initially been arrested Monday for failing to appear at a summons last week and now these new charges have officially been revealed. According to Recio, Franco will be under house arrest and prohibited from leaving the country. The 22-year-old will be presented for the first time before a judge on Friday.
More News
-
Rays' Wander Franco: Detained in Dominican Republic•
-
Rays' Wander Franco: Meets with authorities in D.R.•
-
Rays' Wander Franco: No-shows after summons•
-
Rays' Wander Franco: Summoned for questioning•
-
Rays' Wander Franco: Back on 40-man amid investigation•
-
Rays' Wander Franco: Placed on administrative leave•