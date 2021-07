Franco went 2-for-4 with a double and a solo home run in a win over the Blue Jays on Sunday.

The rookie phenom clocked a 383-foot shot to right center in the sixth inning to knot the score at 1-1. Franco is seemingly hitting his stride the more reps he gets against big-league arms, as he's now sporting a six-game hitting streak during which he's hitting .333 (8-for-24) while striking out at an impressively modest 12.0 percent clip.