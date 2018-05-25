Rays' Wilson Ramos: Gets three hits against Red Sox
Ramos went 3-for-4 with two RBI in Tampa Bay's 6-3 victory over the Red Sox on Thursday.
Ramos missed the Rays' Wednesday game with a bruised hand but he was back in the lineup and showed no ill effects, lashing three hits and driving in two of Tampa Bay's six runs. He's been one the league's better-hitting catchers through his first 143 at-bats of the season, as he's now got a solid .301/.342/.462 slash line to go along with six home runs and 24 RBI.
