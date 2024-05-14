Eflin (3-4) earned the win Monday, allowing three runs on six hits while not walking a batter over five innings against the Red Sox. He struck out two.

Eflin was able to grind through five innings, tossing 91 pitches to earn the win for the second-consecutive start. After being staked with a three-run lead before ever taking the hill, Eflin allowed a three-run homer to Tyler O'Neill in the bottom of the first that tied the score. Despite the elevated pitch count through five, Eflin managed to keep the Red Sox off the board throughout the remainder of his start and did not allow a free pass in the process. Eflin will carry a 3.91 ERA and 1.13 WHIP into his next start, tentatively slated to take place over the weekend when the Rays travel to Toronto for a three-game set against the division-rival Blue Jays.