Manager Kevin Cash said that Eflin (back) will throw a light bullpen session Thursday and a "ramped-up bullpen session" Sunday before the Rays decide his next steps, Ryan Bass of Bally Sports Sun reports.

Cash noted that the Rays will wait and see how Eflin feels following Sunday's session, but if his lower-back injury isn't providing any complications, he could be cleared to return from the 15-day injured list next week. When Eflin was placed on the IL on May 20, Cash estimated that the right-hander would need 2-to-4 weeks to make a full recovery, and Eflin currently looks to be tracking toward the short end of that timeline.