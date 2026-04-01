Manager Craig Albernaz said after Tuesday's loss to the Rangers that he expects Eflin (elbow) to be placed on the injured list, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Eflin made an early exit from Tuesday's contest after 3.2 innings of one-run ball due to elbow discomfort. He's scheduled to receive an MRI on his elbow Wednesday, but the Orioles don't seem to be very optimistic about what the results will show. A clearer timeline for the right-hander's return will emerge once the team knows the extent of the damage done.