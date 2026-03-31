Orioles' Zach Eflin: Exits with trainer
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Eflin was removed from Tuesday's game against the Rangers due to right elbow discomfort, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Eflin had allowed one earned run on four hits and two walks while striking out seven batters before one of the Orioles' trainers made the call to pull him with two outs in the fourth inning. It's unclear whether the 31-year-old righty is dealing with any structural damage, but the team should provide an update on his status in the near future.
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